Carrie Fisher may be gone, but she will never be forgotten by her daughter Billie Lourd.
In a statement confirming Fisher's passing at the age of 60, Lourd said, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”
The Scream Queens actress was never shy about her love for Fisher. Back in May, Lourd gushed over her mom in People, telling the magazine, "I’m always proud of my mother, she’s killing it right now. She’s incredible."
Lourd, who appeared alongside her mom in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, said that the experience of working with her mom was a "trippy" one. "We’re still being mother-daughter," she said, "even though it’s like, actress-actress.”
Lourd even teased the next installment of Star Wars saying that her mom's "great and she looks great. She’s killing it.”
Earlier this month, Lourd also told Today her mom was a"beautiful wack job, but a wack job" that had a big heart. Yep, grab the tissues.
Celebrities have already started reacting to the news of Fisher's death, including Lourd's Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis.
Curtis posted a photo of Lourd with the message: "My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy."
