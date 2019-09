Taraji P. Henson Makes Powerful Statement About Race & Gender At The Box Office

This weekend, the box office revealed something extraordinary, and Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson called it out. Sunday morning, box-office earnings for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Hidden Figures had the two films running neck and neck. They were both tied, having earned an estimated $22 million each. However, as the day ended, Hidden Figures nudged its way to the very top, according to THR. Why is that important? Allow Henson to spell it out in her own words. "I have been told my entire career 'Black women can't open films domestically or internationally.' Well anything is possible. Most importantly this proves that PEOPLE LIKE GOOD MATERIAL. HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH GENDER OR RACE. Agreed?! Thank you to everyone who supported this weekend even during the snow storm (which btw affected some of our biggest demographics). AND WE WERE IN FEWER THEATERS!!! What a proud moment!!! #HiddenFigures P.S. telling me what I can't do only makes me focus on proving nay Sayers WRONG!!!"