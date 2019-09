Hollywood's come a long way since #OscarsSoWhite. But it still has a ways to go (some might say, over the " Hidden Fences "). Despite flubs from a red carpet correspondent and Michael Keaton conflating Hidden Figures with Fences, two movies starring mostly Black casts, this year's Golden Globes offered plenty of reasons to celebrate wins for work from diverse artists. With major victories like Moonlight landing Best Drama for film, and Donald Glover's Atlanta taking home the gold for TV comedy, it's hard not to feel that show business is finally making some progress. But this is not about reparations. The fact is, much of the best work out of Hollywood this past year starred and centered on people of color. In contrast to last year, when the entire awards circuit for movies and TV seemed to gleam with whiteness, Hollywood is offering a very different lens through which to look back on 2016 and the art it gave us.Moonlight's vividly honest portrait of a young gay boy coming of age in inner city Miami is quite unlike any story that's been told on the big screen. There are now so many queer kids who have a movie that they can point to and say, "That's me." I wish I could have seen myself reflected in any of the movies or TV shows that won awards when I watched the Golden Globes at 13, or even 25.