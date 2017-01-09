Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech Had A Powerfully Emotional Message

Meryl Streep is known for delivering masterful performances. Accepting her Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes tonight, the actress gave the sort of raw and impassioned speech one could imagine coming from one of her Award-winning roles on screen. Concluding her emotional acceptance of the lifetime achievement honor, Streep shared particularly inspirational words from the late Carrie Fisher. "As my friend, the dear, departed Princess Leia said to me once, 'Take your broken heart, make it into art.'" Streep and Fisher were close friends for many years. The Florence Foster Jenkins actress starred in the screen adaptation of Fisher's semi-autobiographical 1990 novel Postcards from the Edge. Streep likened the art of acting to an act of empathy in itself. "An actor's only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like." Watch her full speech, below.
At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
