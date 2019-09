Hollywood has finally freed Winona. The 45-year-old actress may not have picked up a Golden Globe tonight (that honor went to Claire Foy for The Crown ). But Ryder's performance as the frayed, tenacious mom to a missing son in Netflix's breakout hit Stranger Things marked a major comeback for the '90s screen queen. So let's not wallow in the award passing her over. Well, maybe we can a little — Winona has never been one to shy away from a bit of angst. After years out of the spotlight, Ryder's return doesn't mark some kind of grand reformation. She didn't transform herself for a role that no one would've thought she could play, winning back hearts with an unexpected turn. As Joyce Byers, that wild-eyed woman clutching an axe on the couch, she gave us exactly the kind of off-kilter, emotionally fraught performance that's 100% signature Winona. It's hard to imagine anyone else manically painting the alphabet on a wall and stringing it with Christmas lights so her son can commune with her from another dimension. Ryder's résumé proves that she's rarely, if ever, strayed from taking on this kind of twisted, outside-the-box role, so many of which have become inspirations for weird girls everywhere. In fact, it's easy to imagine Joyce as the grown-up version of any number of Ryder's early, career-defining roles. She might be Heathers' Veronica, after she watched Christian Slater's J.D. go up in smoke, made an equally questionable match, and raised a couple of great kids. Or she could be Lelaina, after she put down the camera to discover just how much reality — not to mention gooey, terrifying monsters — actually bites.