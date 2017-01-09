Episode 2



With all due respect to Colin Firth — he did win an Oscar for his performance in The King's Speech, after all — having Jared Harris play King George VI is a stroke of casting genius. He makes the monarch seem both earnest and pathetic. Also, we're still not over what happened to Lane on Mad Men, so we get it.



Anyway, Lane/George is feeling like a new man, even though his doctor is all but clanging a huge bell and shouting, "Dead man walking." Churchill, meanwhile, is feeling like a dirty old man and has reduced his beautiful blonde secretary’s duties to reading him his correspondence while he snoozes in the bathtub. This kind of "boorish" behavior has helped him rise up the ranks to head of Fox News caused his party leaders to plot his exit.



Speaking of men behaving badly, there's Prince Philip exhibiting that culturally insensitive streak we all know and loathe. In Nairobi, he compliments a tribal leader on his "hat."



"It's a crown," Lilibet hisses. Girl, you've got about 60 more years of this shit.



Tone-deaf remarks aside, the Commonwealth Tour is going well. The royal couple are mating like rabbits and dodging elephant attacks. They're also discussing a move back to Malta so that Philip can resume his military service and be the big man of the house he wants to be. Good luck with that one.



Lilibet isn't the only princess getting hot and heavy. Back in Sandringham, Princess Margaret can't resist smooching her married lover, Peter Townsend, right where anyone can see them. King George VI is merely just having his royal arse kissed by a scheming Anthony Eden (Jeremy Northam, forever and ever Gwyneth Paltrow's dashing Mr. Knightley). During a hunting trip, Eden suggests that the monarch have a word with Churchill about stepping down as PM. George won't hear of it. It's not his style to intervene — Eden will just have to deal with it.



It is George's style to belt out some tunes with Princess Margaret, who's every bit as feisty as Lilibet is dour (sorry). He ends the night by watching news footage of his other daughter's trip in Africa. Then, he dies.



It's hard to imagine how people would react to the death of a monarch because, well, it hasn't happened in most of our — or our parents’ — lifetimes. King George VI was the last and it's Heartbreak City.



Everyone is obviously bereft, particularly Princess Margaret, who breaks down in tears as she interrupts her father's embalming. A stricken Churchill says that Princess Lilibet, currently off the grid and dispensing car advice in Kenya, must be notified. When the news finally breaks, her aide (yes, Bertie from Downton Abbey) rushes off to find her. As it happens, she's writing a letter to her "papa" (sob) when Philip comes in to tell her.



After a brief moment to collect herself, the grieving daughter turns to more practical matters. She must pack her bags. She needs a black dress. She also needs a royal name — and when she says she'd like to keep it as Elizabeth, her aide Martin responds with "then long live Queen Elizabeth."



And that's how Lilibet becomes Elizabeth. As she leaves the lodge, a man comes over to kiss her heels. The photographers show respect by not reaching for their cameras. As they drive to the airport, she spies the tribal king from before. They are both monarchs now.



The king's death sets forth a series of power plays. Philip is no longer lord and master — and he never will be. The king's aide, the intimidating Tommy, will replace Martin. Despite being called out by Tommy for cheating on his wife with Princess Margaret, Peter Townsend accepts a new role in Elizabeth's household. And Churchill sleeps through his important cabinet meeting, prompting Foreign Secretary Eden to take his seat.



Instead of curtseying to her mother and grandmother, a mourning Elizabeth returns to find them dressed in black and curtseying to her. Churchill trots out the "God save the Queen" line, but it's Queen Mary's remarks that really sink in.



According to the wry grandmother, Elizabeth Mountbatten has been "replaced by Elizabeth Regina."



"The two Elizabeths will frequently be in conflict with one another," she observes in a letter. "The fact is, the crown must win, must always win."



Dun-dun-dun.

