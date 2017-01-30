Chrissy Teigen Had The Best Response To A Troll’s Immigration Tweet

If you're going to insult Chrissy Teigen on Twitter, be ready for an epic clapback. Teigen has never been afraid to speak her mind on political issues, often using her Twitter account to prove her points. (John Legend sometimes gets in on it, too, like when the couple staged a faux gun control debate.) Now, it looks like Teigen is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the immigrantion question. Plenty of stars are using their platform to speak out against President Trump's executive order that suspends immigration for people from several countries, in order to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America." It's an issue that's close to Teigen's heart, since her mom is an immigrant to the United States. Unfortunately, one Twitter user decided to criticize Teigen for standing against the executive order. The tweet was deleted, but Teigen preserved the attack with a screenshot she shared with her followers.
You deleted it but don't worry @shigeo1, I got you. pic.twitter.com/d2LGNfb33Z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017
Teigen had the best response to the Twitter user's suggestion that she allow immigrants into her home, pointing out that her mom, in fact, lives with her.
I do. She lives with me. She's my mom. https://t.co/3cYT21DXj3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017
We didn't need another reason to love Teigen, but we're glad to see she's not backing down from defending herself against the haters.
