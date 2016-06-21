After the Senate rejected several gun control measures that would have required background checks and limited or banned people on the federal terror watch list from buying guns on Monday night, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the outcome.
The Senate vote came after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history at the gay nightclub, Pulse, in Orlando, FL, on June 12. Four separate gun control measures failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass. Two of the proposed amendments were introduced by Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chris Murphy, and the other two were introduced by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and John Cornyn.
In light of the news, Legend and Teigen staged a dialogue to illustrate the problems with America's gun control debate.
Legend opened the conversation by writing, "The foolishness and heartlessness coming from our Congress re: gun control is not surprising, but still so very disappointing and shameful." He went on to encourage his Twitter followers to "vote the GOP out of leadership of both House & Senate."
The Senate vote came after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history at the gay nightclub, Pulse, in Orlando, FL, on June 12. Four separate gun control measures failed to get the 60 votes needed to pass. Two of the proposed amendments were introduced by Democratic Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chris Murphy, and the other two were introduced by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and John Cornyn.
In light of the news, Legend and Teigen staged a dialogue to illustrate the problems with America's gun control debate.
Legend opened the conversation by writing, "The foolishness and heartlessness coming from our Congress re: gun control is not surprising, but still so very disappointing and shameful." He went on to encourage his Twitter followers to "vote the GOP out of leadership of both House & Senate."
Advertisement
The foolishness and heartlessness coming from our Congress re: gun control is not surprising, but still so very disappointing and shameful.— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 20, 2016
You don't get to talk "tough on terror" if you're too afraid of the NRA to do anything about guns. You're a coward.— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 20, 2016
We have to vote the GOP out of leadership of both House & Senate to get anything done on guns. Please vote in November.— John Legend (@johnlegend) June 20, 2016
Teigen, acting as a pseudo Twitter troll, responded to her husband's tweet by suggesting that he should "stick to music."
@johnlegend no john. My right to own 7 AR-15's is more important than your "COMFORT" used 2 respect u! Stick to music unfollow#— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 21, 2016
Legend had the last laugh, though, simply replying "#blocked" to Teigen's tweet.
Advertisement