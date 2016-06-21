What are you working on now on Capitol Hill, and what is poised to happen?

"I’m actually on my way there now, and I mean [I] really can’t wait to get to Senator Murphy’s office, and [Sens.] Booker and Blumenthal’s offices, to show my sincere appreciation for everything they have done. Not only during the filibuster in that grueling 15 hours for them, but for the past three and a half years.



"The senators from Connecticut have been with us every single step of the way, and I know they are not going to turn their backs on us. So, first and foremost, it’s about saying thank you and letting them know that we are all here standing behind them, and we are all going to be in this fight with them.



"Then I definitely want to stop by the offices of some people who I don’t think are going to vote the right way today, and just give them hopefully a little encouragement, and just urge them to disarm hate, and vote on the side of public safety."



How did you feel when you saw Senator Murphy start that filibuster and be joined by other colleagues in support over that 15 hours?

"Proud. My words are escaping me, but that’s the best one I can come up with. I was proud to be from Connecticut, I was proud to be represented by him, I was proud to have voted for him. It was just so incredible and so amazing, and he had said going into it he was going to stay on that floor all night if it took that to get the vote in. And he did that. I felt that was a big win."

