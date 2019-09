The world may not have Olivia Pope in a white hat to fight for us, but this Scandal actress won't stay silent when she sees injustice. Kerry Washington used the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a powerful statement about our current political climate, and it's a reminder that our voice — no matter who we are or what we do — matters. During the "I Am An Actor" segment of the award show, Washington stepped up and said: "A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn't express their opinions when it comes to politics. But the truth is, actors are activists no matter what, and we embody the worth and humanity of all people. This union helps me to do that. I am Kerry Washington, and I am an actor."