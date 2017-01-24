Still Fired Up From The Women’s March? Relive It In Virtual Reality

If you need another burst of inspiration to suit up for the daunting work of defending women's issues like reproductive rights, we've got you covered. Grab your posters and pussy hats, because we're heading back to the Mall — this time, in virtual reality. The Women's March was just too massive for us to fully take it all in in real time. More than a million protesters gathered across the globe to stand in resolute solidarity with the issues facing women, the LGTBQ community, Black Lives Matter and other movements, calling for equality and perseverance in the face of a new Republican leadership that appears intent on reversing the progress made by the Obama administration. Watch the video above from RYOT to relive the chants, signs, speeches, and shared solidarity that made this one of the most moving moments in herstory. And don't miss other highlights like Kerry Washington's mic drop speech, and our strategies for turning your outrage into action.
Craving additional stories from the Women's March? Hear move voices of the movement, below:
Carmen Perez
Tamika Mallory
Bob Bland
Linda Sarour
