Say Sayonara To Boring Workwear With This Suit Trend

Today's nearly 90 degree forecast is a sure sign that we've finally put the colder pastures behind us. While the return of summer brings with it bare legs, long weekends, and a boat load of sales, the sweltering heat outside also means freezing A/C in the office. It's a game trying to navigate acclimating to both temperatures while simultaneously wearing HR-approved workwear. Thankfully, this season's latest business casual trend may solve all your style mysteries. Join us as we welcome back the mini skirt suit. Life-Size edition Tyra Banks and Cher Horowitz would be proud.
After showing up in countless runway shows in February, from Tibi to Off-White, it didn't take long for the industry to realize that we really should we wearing suits all year round. Blame it on the 100th anniversary of the suffragette movement, or the mere fact that women are tired of being told that power = wearing the pants, but with the many iterations of the skirt suit currently flooding the market — Pastels! Gingham! Chanel-inspired tweed! — we're ready to make the trend our own. Take your pick from the 15 styles ahead, and relish in the fact that you may have found the answer to dealing with that hot-outside-cold-inside summer dressing conundrum.