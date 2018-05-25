There's a lot to look forward to come May: a general reminder that the sun and warm weather exist, longer days, never having to carry around a heavy jacket, and the true kicker, three months of non-stop weekend getaways and a flurry of holidays. The last one is sneaking up on us fast with the unofficial start to summer, Memorial Day weekend, just shy of a week away.
While most people see the holiday as a three-day weekend escape, we're setting a reminder that it's also the return of doorbuster mega-sales. We've been so bereft without them since the holidays that we've almost forgotten what it looks like to see a slashed out price tag. But from designer denim brands to our fast-fashion favorites, just about every retailer is holding some sort of promotion next weekend. So those swimsuits and puffy sleeved dresses you've been holding out on purchasing? Now just might be the time to finally strike (and save yourself a few bucks in the process).
Have no fear, sale time is almost here. See the Memorial Day sales happening 'round the internet ahead. Be sure to check back as we update new sales throughout the week.