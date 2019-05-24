All The Memorial Day Freebies & Deals For Veterans & Military

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which means tons of sales from fashion to tech to beauty. But it also means deals especially for veterans, active duty personnel, and military families. Ahead, here are the best military discounts offered this Memorial Day weekend. And for local discounts, be sure to check Military.com's list here.
Outback Steakhouse: From now until May 27, veterans and military members can get 20% off with a valid state or federal ID.
Hooters: On Memorial Day, current and former U.S. military members can get a free entrée with a valid military ID at participating locations.
Applebee's: From now until May 31, active and retired members of the military and their families can get 10% off their meal at participating restaurants.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: With a military ID or a Gold Star Lapel Badge, you can get a free second entrée for lunch and dinner on Memorial Day.
Fogo de Chao: Veterans and active duty personnel get 50% off towards their meal, and up to three guests can get 10% off.
7-Eleven: This weekend, veterans can get a free medium coffee or Big Gulp, as well as link their VetRewards account to the 7Rewards app.
Walgreens: From May 25-27, military members, veterans, and their families get 20% select regular priced items with a Balance Rewards card.
Old Navy: Active, retired and reserve US Military Personnel and family members get 10% in-store purchases.
Sleep Number: Military families get an extra $100 off select smart beds and adjustable bases with a promo code.
Costco: Military personnel can get an additional $60 in savings when they sign up as Costco members.
