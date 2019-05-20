Every Beauty Sale Worth Shopping Over Memorial Day Weekend

No matter how you're celebrating Memorial Day Weekend this year — hanging on a beach with a beer and your best friends or taking the time to just chill after a spring filled with commitments — chances are, you're looking forward to the extra day off. More than a break from the hustle of work, MDW is the official entrée into summer. The change in weather, from breezy to scorching, calls for a reassessment of your beauty regimen. Luckily, the three-day weekend is the perfect time to stock up because there are some killer sales going on.
Whether you're looking to save on skin-care essentials, like a new Clarisonic cleansing brush, or you've been looking for an excuse to shop the crème de la crème of makeup at Violet Grey, use the handy guide ahead to find all the best beauty deals happening this weekend.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 18
Clarisonic
Dates: May 21-28
Deal: Jet will be offering a full 25% off all Clarisonic products. That's a $40 savings on everyone's favorite cleansing brush.
2 of 18
Drybar
Dates: May 24-27
Deal: Drybar is offering a huge sale on hot tools: everything 20% off.
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 18
The Detox Market
Dates: May 24-27
Deal: If you spend $100 at The Detox Market, you'll get 10% off your purchase when you use the code "GET10" at checkout. If you spend $200, get 15% off with the code "GET15."
4 of 18
Violet Grey
Dates: May 21-27
Deal: The more you spend the more you save at Violet Grey. Take $15 off when you spend $100; $50 off for $250; $100 off $500; and $250 off a $1,000 purchase.
5 of 18
E.L.F. Cosmetics
Dates: May 22-23
Deal: Shop E.L.F. Cosmetics online mid-week and get 50% off everything in your shopping cart.
6 of 18
Kat Von D
Dates: May 24-27
Deal: Shop katvondbeauty.com over MDW and get half-off best-sellers including, the Studded Kiss lipstick, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, and the Shade + Light contour palettes.
7 of 18
Saint Jane
Dates: May 20-27
Deal: At Saint Jane Beauty's website, you'll get free shipping and 10% off your first order of chic CBD skin care.
Advertisement
8 of 18
Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen
Dates: May 26 - June 1
Deal: Buy one, get one 50% off all Blue Lizard-brand sunscreen at Target.
9 of 18
Stila
Dates: May 24-27
Deal: Take an extra 30% off all sale items on stila.com.
10 of 18
Phyto
Dates: May 27
Deal: Get 20% off everything, plus free shipping on all orders placed on phyto.com.
Shop This
11 of 18
Cover FX
Dates: May 21-27
Deal: Take 20% off of select Cover FX products, including the SPF Booster Drops and Illuminating Setting Spray, when you use the code "SUMMER" at checkout.
12 of 18
Make Beauty
Dates: May 23-27
Deal: Get 25% off all orders placed on the Make Beauty site with the code "MEMORIAL25OFF".
Shop This
Advertisement
13 of 18
Naturopathica
Dates: May 24-27
Deal: Score 20% off all orders over $100 on the Naturopathica website.
14 of 18
The Nue Co
Dates: May 22-27
Deal: Get $25 to cover free expedited shipping with code "NUEHOLIDAY" at checkout on The Nue Co.
Shop This
15 of 18
Sand & Sky
Dates: May 27-29
Deal: Get 20% off both the Sand & Sky face mask and exfoliating treatment (bundles not included in the offer).
16 of 18
Ahava
Dates: May 27-29
Deal: Take 30% off any purchase site-wide at Ahava, plus subscribe to emails to receive an extra buy one, get one free offer.
Shop This
17 of 18
Vichy
Dates: May 24-28
Deal: Get 20% off all orders on vichyusa.com using code "MDAY19" at checkout. You'll also get a free charcoal mask sample with any order over $50.
18 of 18
Kevyn Aucoin
Dates: May 23-27
Deal: Receive a free Neo Powder Brush, Large Blush and Powder Brush, or Blush Brush with any purchase of $75 or more at kevynaucoin.com.
Advertisement