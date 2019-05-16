Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything's Under $8

In this day and age, you can't buy all that much with $8. Maybe a Chipotle burrito (hold the steak) or a pack of gum, but the finer things in life — like, say, a rose and vanilla-scented candle in a chic glass jar — usually runs around $15, on the low end. But today, Bath & Body Works is blessing shoppers with exactly that: All of the brand's heavenly single-wick candles are going for just $8.
Right now, you can get your favorite B&BW candle for almost 50% off its normal retail price ($14.50, before tax). Deals this big don't come around often, so you'll want to grab two or three jars in store or online by this afternoon — because, according to the website, this flash deal ends tonight. Luckily, Bath & Body Works has made the sale easy to shop, with a single landing page of all the candle markdowns and no coupon code necessary to save.
For the Aromatherapy lovers, you'll find the cult-favorite green Eucalyptus and Spearmint candle, plus a similar Mint and Rainwater variety if you're looking to switch up your living-room scent for summer. There are fresh tropical scents with fun cocktail titles, like Mango Mai Tai and Island Margarita, from the island-inspired collection. We also highly encourage a quick scroll through the new City-scented candles, with Champagne Toast for New Yorkers and Bowties and Bourbon for those native to The Big Easy.
Buy the candle of the city you call home, or grab one for the apartment-warming party you have next weekend — your host will never know you spent less than $10.
