This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Scent In Your State

For an olfactory stroll down memory lane for all of us, we bring you the best-selling (and -smelling) Bath & Body Works fragrances of all time, broken down by state . Whether you're a landlocked West Virginia native who craves the smell of salty ocean air, or a member of the New England fresh-cut rose-loving majority, scroll through the gallery ahead to find your state's favorite B&BW body mist — and see if it matches the one you know and love.