Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Its 60-Piece Summer Collection

Sure, it might not be an actual escape, but touching a running flame to one of Bath & Body Works ' new island-inspired 3-wick candles can make any living room smell like a beachside fantasy suite . From coffee-table candles and hair perfumes to shower gel and foaming hand soaps, click though for a first look at the brand's just-launched tropics collection. Pick your favorite scent and think of it as a small, necessary luxury to get you though the rest of this God-forsaken winter