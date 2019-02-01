Everything Colton Underwood Has Ever Said About The Week Of Fantasy Suites

Every Bachelor and Bachelorette has their own way of dealing with the Fantasy Suite. Rachel Lindsay has said that she asked contestants about their credit scores and health insurance. (Yes!) Andi Dorfman said that she and Nick Viall had ill-fated intercourse. Emily Maynard eschewed the suites entirely, explaining that she wasn't comfortable with the concept. Other leads have said they just fell straight to sleep, because there is nothing quite as tiring as falling in love on national television.
Colton Underwood's Fantasy Suite week is slightly different, though. He's loudly and definitively a virgin, which means the week of "Fantasy Suites" — when he gets to spend a full night alone with the top three women of his season — is getting a lot of scrutiny. This could be the week! This could also not be the week. What if Underwood goes the route of Maynard, skipping the tradition in favor of something less prurient?
When asked about the Fantasy Suite, our former pro footballer (he played on a practice squad for the Oakland Raiders) is always delicately evasive. But that doesn't mean we can't collect the clues! Ahead, every clue Underwood has ever shared about the Fantasy Suites.