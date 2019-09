How To Get A Jumbo Bath & Body Works Candle For Just $8 This Weekend

And now, you can get the jar you love — the jumbo, 3-wick variety — for just $8.95. This Saturday, December 1, is National Candle Day across America and Bath & Body Works is dropping a one-day sale to celebrate. When you shop the sale online or in stores, you'll get any extra-large Bath & Body Works candle for under $9, which is a major steal considering that these bad boys typically retail for $24.50.