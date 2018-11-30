How To Get A Jumbo Bath & Body Works Candle For Just $8 This Weekend

Is there anything more ceremonious than dragging a matchstick across a rough sandpaper-lined box, dipping the running flame to a fresh candle wick, and breathing in your favorite holiday scent? It's that smell — fresh balsam (like breathing in a pine tree) or the sticky sweet smell of a pipping hot cinnamon roll (the kind you crave on a chilly Sunday morning) — that truly kick-starts the season.
And now, you can get the jar you love — the jumbo, 3-wick variety — for just $8.95. This Saturday, December 1, is National Candle Day across America and Bath & Body Works is dropping a one-day sale to celebrate. When you shop the sale online or in stores, you'll get any extra-large Bath & Body Works candle for under $9, which is a major steal considering that these bad boys typically retail for $24.50.
Ahead, we have all the new, holiday-scented candles we're buying this weekend. And we recommend shopping the sale hard — grab a candle for your mailman and yoga instructor, too — because National Candle Day only comes around once a year.
