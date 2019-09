Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Motherlode Of Holiday Products

You might still be recovering from last week’s round of Thanksgiving festivities, but if one thing will perk you up, it’s a whiff of Bath & Body Works new — and massive — Christmas collection. Among this year’s offerings are 75 returning holiday scents (including the classic Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel) plus 40 new holiday fragrance releases (like Frosted Coconut Snowball and Merry Cherry Cheer). There's a whopping 300 products in all.