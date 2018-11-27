Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Motherlode Of Holiday Products

You might still be recovering from last week’s round of Thanksgiving festivities, but if one thing will perk you up, it’s a whiff of Bath & Body Works new — and massive — Christmas collection. Among this year’s offerings are 75 returning holiday scents (including the classic Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel) plus 40 new holiday fragrance releases (like Frosted Coconut Snowball and Merry Cherry Cheer). There's a whopping 300 products in all.
Whether your holiday brand is fueled by fir trees, peppermint sticks, cranberries, hot cocoa, flannel, a burning fire, or maple cinnamon pancakes, Bath & Body Works has you covered —and then some. Catch what’s new, a future release, and a few of our wouldn't-be-winter without it picks, ahead. It’s beginning to smell a lot like
Christmas the mall (in the best way).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.