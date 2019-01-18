This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Candle In Your State

Is there anything more satisfying than striking a match, holding the running flame to a fresh candle wick, and inhaling a scent that takes you back home? For you, maybe that's the sweet, syrupy smell of rolling out of bed to your dad whipping up waffles on a lazy Saturday morning. Or, it's out in nature, like breathing in the memory of a camping trip, sleeping under the stars, and staring up at the towering pine trees all around you.
However you remember the smell of home, chances are better than not that there's a jumbo, 3-wick Bath & Body Works candle that perfectly captures your favorite memory — sweet, cinnamon-y, with a touch of cedarwood. And more than that, it's probably the exact same candle that makes everyone else from your home state experience that same warm, fuzzy feeling. Even better, a handful of them are on sale this month.
Whether you're an outdoorsy Mainer who feels a sense of home burning Fresh Balsam, or a West Virginia native partial to the comforting scent of Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, scroll through to find your state's favorite B&BW scented candle — and see if it matches yours.
