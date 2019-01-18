This Is The Top-Selling Bath & Body Works Candle In Your State

Is there anything more satisfying than striking a match, holding the running flame to a fresh candle wick, and inhaling a scent that takes you back home? For you, maybe that's the sweet, syrupy smell of rolling out of bed to your dad whipping up waffles on a lazy Saturday morning. Or, it's out in nature, like breathing in the memory of a camping trip, sleeping under the stars, and staring up at the towering pine trees all around you.