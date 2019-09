Bath & Body Works just launched a brand-new scent, aptly called Gingham, in the form of ten new products — like an in-shower sugar scrub , a mini perfume , and a jumbo 3-wick candle — that are all on the fast track to becoming iconic brand mainstays. Infused with citrus and soft violet, the scent is subtle yet inherently uplifting any way you take it. Scroll through to see every new blue and white-checkered steal, and shop them all — just in case the whole collection ever goes the way of Pink Chiffon (RIP).