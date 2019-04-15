Bath & Body Works is known for evocative scents, like a cozy Pumpkin Pecan Waffles candle, or a body lotion that makes your legs smell like a tropical piña colada. But this spring, loyal B&BW fans are in for an upgrade, swapping their fruity, sugar-dusted favorites for a clean, fresh fragrance that smells like sprawling out on a cotton gingham picnic blanket on the perfect 70-degree day.
Bath & Body Works just launched a brand-new scent, aptly called Gingham, in the form of ten new products — like an in-shower sugar scrub, a mini perfume, and a jumbo 3-wick candle — that are all on the fast track to becoming iconic brand mainstays. Infused with citrus and soft violet, the scent is subtle yet inherently uplifting any way you take it. Scroll through to see every new blue and white-checkered steal, and shop them all — just in case the whole collection ever goes the way of Pink Chiffon (RIP).
