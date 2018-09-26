E.L.F. Launched An Influencer-Designed Makeup Line That Only Looks Expensive

Even if you've never danced down Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras, with jazz horns humming in your ears and a gold plastic beads bouncing around you neck, you can feel the vibe of New Orleans. The city known for its Parisian take on buttery pastries and down-home crawfish gumbo is one of this country's most eclectic melting pots of culture — a hotbed of sparkle and pizzazz — and exactly where we're sourcing our fall makeup inspiration.
E.L.F.'s newest makeup collection, which drops today, was directly inspired by the ornate metal archways and colorful energy that's a signature in The Big Easy. The Modern Metals makeup line is actually the winning concept from E.L.F.'s Beautyscape summit, which took place last March, and it's the brainchild of influencers Leslie Alvarado, Yuri Antillon, Kathlyn Celeste, Irash Javed, and Mia Randria.
The mix of sparkly glosses, highlighters, and shadows is the prettiest thing you could get from the drugstore this fall — and everything is under $12. Ahead, shop the full 4-piece collection, and cue up some soul music as you scroll.
