Dress Layering Is Your New Spring Style Hack

Before images of sweating through your clothes come to mind, it's important to note that this particular concept is more for visual interest than warmth. Layering dresses is all about mixing silhouettes, colors, patterns, and textures and is meant to highlight the versatility of your pieces, as well as your own creative potential. And it’s as easy as taking a scan through your closet and experimenting until you find the combinations that work (hint: most pairings do).