The Blazer Dress Is The 2018 Way To Do The '80s

If you've already lived through the '80s once , you may not feel the need to live through them again — at least, not fashion-wise. And we don't blame you: One decade of larger-than-life shoulder pads clip-on earrings , and teased hair might be enough for some folks. But despite their divisiveness, the looks of the '80s are creeping their way back into the zeitgeist, and we think are some styles worth dipping your toes back into — in a new way, of course.