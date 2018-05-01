The Blazer Dress Is The 2018 Way To Do The '80s

If you've already lived through the '80s once, you may not feel the need to live through them again — at least, not fashion-wise. And we don't blame you: One decade of larger-than-life shoulder pads, clip-on earrings, and teased hair might be enough for some folks. But despite their divisiveness, the looks of the '80s are creeping their way back into the zeitgeist, and we think are some styles worth dipping your toes back into — in a new way, of course.
Case in point: the blazer dress. Between new styles on the market and the vintage options readily available, this pint-sized piece is becoming the transitional staple you didn't know you needed. It's great for warm weather (while still offering some coverage), it's office appropriate, but can also be dressed up for an after-work martini, and it feels way fresher than yet another wrap dress. Need we say more?
Click on for your power-dress fix, even if it does induce a little dèja vu.