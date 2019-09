A few days ago, she posted an image of herself wearing Rosemilk , a new New York-based brand that debuted its first collection earlier this year. Its oversized, menswear-inspired trousers contrasted with crop tops and flirty dresses are just the type of pieces we want to wear all spring and summer, but we could have bet that the fitted corsets would be the real star of the launch — and Bella, who was basically born wearing a crop top, jumped right on board . Plus, the same piece has also been worn by Halsey, so Rosemilk's popularity can only go up from here.