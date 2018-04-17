Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
In addition to modeling, you have to admit that Bella Hadid is quite the trendsetter. Her street style game is so on point that she tends to be one of the first to wear brands, trends, and specific pieces way before they go mainstream (she and Gigi were early adopters of skinny sunglasses). So we weren't surprised to see Bella in a top by a label we had just discovered on Instagram, where it's just starting out with a bit over 1,300 followers, and fell in love almost instantly.
A few days ago, she posted an image of herself wearing Rosemilk, a new New York-based brand that debuted its first collection earlier this year. Its oversized, menswear-inspired trousers contrasted with crop tops and flirty dresses are just the type of pieces we want to wear all spring and summer, but we could have bet that the fitted corsets would be the real star of the launch — and Bella, who was basically born wearing a crop top, jumped right on board. Plus, the same piece has also been worn by Halsey, so Rosemilk's popularity can only go up from here.
