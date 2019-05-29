Proof That Bella Hadid Loves This French-Girl Hair Trend

Fringe, unless it's the clip-in kind, can be intimidating, but that doesn't stop the age-old question from bubbling up every few months: "Should I get bangs?" Since nearly every celebrity has tried their hand at the risky style, there's no shortage of places to draw inspiration. With so many options to choose from and countless styles to request, why shouldn't you experiment with fringe?
If you're still not convinced bangs are the one haircut you have to try at some point in your life, we'll let Bella Hadid — and her entire bang evolution — take it from here. Being a budding supermodel, Hadid gets to try a rainbow of different looks while on the clock, including ones most of us would never dare, like matching bleached hair and brows. But out of all the runway looks, it's her ever-evolving bangs that stand out as Hadid's favorite to rock, whether she's working or off duty.
Now, she's taking yet another crack at the timeless trend with what we think are her best bangs yet. But don't let us sway your judgement — see for yourself, ahead. Click through to check out Hadid's best bang looks.