Bella Hadid Just Got Her Best Fringe Look Yet

If you're still not convinced getting a fringe is something you have to try at some point in your life, we'll let Bella Hadid — and her entire fringe evolution — take it from here. Being a budding supermodel, Hadid gets to try a rainbow of different looks while on the clock, including ones most of us would never dare, like matching bleached hair and brows . But out of all the runway looks, it's her ever-evolving fringe that stands out as Hadid's favourite to rock, whether she's working or off duty. Now, she's taking yet another crack at the timeless trend with what we think is her best fringe yet. But don't let us sway your judgement — see for yourself, ahead.