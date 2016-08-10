"Should I get bangs?" It's a common musing, made even more widespread by the fact that every hair type, texture, and length can rock the style — and there's no shortage of fringe inspiration out there to envy. And while any haircut is worth mulling over, once you get the bangs bug, it's hard to shake.



Bangs can be risky — there's the grow-out process and additional styling techniques one needs to consider — but does any cut deliver as big of a punch with minimal change? Perhaps that's why bangs come in every density, length, and style imaginable. In fact, out of all the haircuts we could imagine, the leap for fringe definitely medals in risky hair transformations. Either you hate the look or fall madly in love, depending on your hair mood.



Which brings us to our point: To get bangs right, you should do more than ask your coworkers what they think — you need pictures. Anyone can google images of bangs, but taking a look at fringes past, and what's to come, can be more helpful. From choppy to flapper-inspired to blunt to middle-parted, bangs aren’t just a big decision, they’re a staple in hair history. If you don’t believe us, just take a look ahead.



To help you get the full picture, we're going way back — starting with late-1920s trendsetter Louise Brooks — and all the way up to today's Instagram queen Selena Gomez's latest fringe. Every look proves to live on through decades of beauty evolutions. So here’s to you, incredibly difficult haircut to decide on, because we love you, even when we aren’t sure about the commitment.