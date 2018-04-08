You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
When you find the perfect hoop, you want to wear it every day. It's up there with your favorite white sneakers or little black dress — a pair of hoops is the current, must-have classic of the jewelry world. But, the market is so oversaturated with them that it can feel tough to separate the good ones from the "meh" ones. What's a good differentiator? Your favorite models wearing them, of course.
We're talking about the Amalfi Tube Hoops & Baby Amalfi Tube Hoops by Luv Aj, which have been spotted on a handful of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Romee Strijd, Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk and more. Needless to say, they've sold out repeatedly in both gold and silver — so, Luv Aj has brought them back in both colorways, and even added a rose gold to the mix in this in-demand style, as well. Recently, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted on a photo of the earrings on the brand's IG account saying, "OMG I need. So goood." Same, Vanessa, same.
Click ahead to pre-order these popular hoops while you still can, along with some similar options.