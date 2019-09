We're talking about the Amalfi Tube Hoops & Baby Amalfi Tube Hoops by Luv Aj , which have been spotted on a handful of celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Romee Strijd, Hailey Baldwin, Elsa Hosk and more. Needless to say, they've sold out repeatedly in both gold and silver — so, Luv Aj has brought them back in both colorways, and even added a rose gold to the mix in this in-demand style, as well. Recently, Vanessa Hudgens was spotted on a photo of the earrings on the brand's IG account saying, "OMG I need. So goood." Same, Vanessa, same.