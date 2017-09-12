Statement earrings are getting bigger and better by the season. But if you don't have your ears pierced, you might feel like you're missing out on the fun. Thankfully, the opposite is true: The larger these lobe-stretchers get, the more likely they are to be clip-on, which is good news whether you're pierced or not.
Between true vintage finds on Etsy and Instagram, and new clip-on styles inspired by old school ones, these interesting shapes and stand-out styles are so on-trend that they're not difficult to find. From geometric cult-favorites from Rachel Comey and The Frankie Shop works of art for your ear from Oscar de la Renta and Balenciaga, you can get in on the clip-on fun regardless of your budget. We even hear that some labels, like Pamela Love and Natalie Joy, might even make you a custom clip-back pair if you're lucky.
Click on for 15 pairs that don't look anything like the ones your grandma used to wear. Not only will your outfits thank you, but your lobes will too.