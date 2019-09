Between true vintage finds on Etsy and Instagram , and new clip-on styles inspired by old school ones, these interesting shapes and stand-out styles are so on-trend that they're not difficult to find. From geometric cult-favorites from Rachel Comey and The Frankie Shop works of art for your ear from Oscar de la Renta and Balenciaga , you can get in on the clip-on fun regardless of your budget. We even hear that some labels, like Pamela Love and Natalie Joy , might even make you a custom clip-back pair if you're lucky.