At the beginning of April, the San Francisco-based label released its new Mini Circle Belt Bag for early access customers; it sold out within three hours and acquired a waitlist of over 1,300 customers. This past week it was restocked, and it's already gone yet again. (The blush color sold out within the first day, while the black sold out within two days.) The demand for this bag is real, and we can see why: It's beautifully crafted from Italian leather and can be worn as a belt or a shoulder bag — perfect for festival season or summer vacations.