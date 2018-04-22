You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Like Kanye West or cheap coffee, fanny packs will always have some haters — and that's okay. Because there will always be someone who's really, really into them too. And if Cuyana's take on the trend is any indication, people are still pretty obsessed with them: The brand's belt bag has sold out not once, but twice, in the past month alone.
At the beginning of April, the San Francisco-based label released its new Mini Circle Belt Bag for early access customers; it sold out within three hours and acquired a waitlist of over 1,300 customers. This past week it was restocked, and it's already gone yet again. (The blush color sold out within the first day, while the black sold out within two days.) The demand for this bag is real, and we can see why: It's beautifully crafted from Italian leather and can be worn as a belt or a shoulder bag — perfect for festival season or summer vacations.
Cuyana's Mini Circle Belt Bag will be restocked for the third time on June 11, and you can join the wait list to be notified once it's back. In the meantime, click ahead for some similar options, and the next time someone tells you fanny packs aren't cool, well, just remember this one.