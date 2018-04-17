Anyone Can Master The Trend That Dominated Coachella

Though we'll be leaving the mesh, feathers, and fishnets behind at Coachella, there was one trend we spotted at the festival this past weekend that we will be trying at home: the matching set. Considering the fact that getting dressed for Coachella is starting to feel like outfit planning for fashion week, any easy look is a win in our book — and these two-piece pairs do all the work for you.
Whether a classic suit or a more summery shorts-and-crop-top duo, matching sets dominated Coachella because 1) they're cool, 2) they're practical for dancing in all day and night (and if the set includes a jacket, you can tie it around your waist or shove it in a backpack for the afternoon and whip it out when the temperature drops), and 3) they're ideal for mixing and matching throughout the weekend. I actually brought a black top-and-short set and wore the two pieces separately at different points over the weekend.
Whether you're scrolling Instagram outfit brainstorming for weekend two or are just trying to get a head-start on summer's biggest trends, click ahead to shop some of our favorite two-piece sets that work in Palm Springs and beyond.