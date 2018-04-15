You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If there’s been one good thing to come out of social media, it’s that it’s become a safe space for people to open up and share their stories. And if you follow Jen Gotch, the founder and chief creative officer of LA-based e-commerce site Ban.do, you know she’s one of many public figures who keeps it real about anxiety and depression via her online persona. Sure, her feed (like many of ours) features a lot of cute tees and earrings, fun vacations, and selfies, but she also doesn’t shy away from sharing her own experience with mental illness.
From this journey stemmed a collaboration — one that sold out like crazy the first time around and is about to get restocked. Gotch teamed up with jewelry brand Iconery on necklaces that continue to promote her open dialogue about feelings and asking for help. Each nameplate necklace is 14K yellow gold vermeil and has an adjustable chain length, and all proceeds from both pieces — one reads “Anxiety,” the other reads “Depression” — will go to Bring Change To Mind, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the stigma around and discrimination against mental illnesses. Sure, the topics are still taboo, but things like sharing on social media or wearing yours around your neck are just small ways we can all contribute to changing how disorders like anxiety and depression are perceived.
The necklaces are being restocked on Monday, April 16 (and, by customer request, will be available in white gold), but be warned: the first drop sold out in less than 12 hours. Click on to scoop yours up quick.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.