From this journey stemmed a collaboration — one that sold out like crazy the first time around and is about to get restocked. Gotch teamed up with jewelry brand Iconery on necklaces that continue to promote her open dialogue about feelings and asking for help. Each nameplate necklace is 14K yellow gold vermeil and has an adjustable chain length, and all proceeds from both pieces — one reads “Anxiety,” the other reads “Depression” — will go to Bring Change To Mind , a non-profit organization dedicated to ending the stigma around and discrimination against mental illnesses. Sure, the topics are still taboo, but things like sharing on social media or wearing yours around your neck are just small ways we can all contribute to changing how disorders like anxiety and depression are perceived.