Zara seems to move so fast that sometimes it can churn out runway trends before said runway trends even hit the market. But we have to admit: We've gotten pretty good at keeping up with and predicting which styles the fast-fashion powerhouse and its cohorts will jump on at lightning speed.
Every season, stores like Zara, Mango, H&M, and more are taking notes as closely as we are at Fashion Month's biggest shows. By now, we've gotten to know which designers — and pieces — they just can't resist. Think about the items that are just edgy enough to feel fresh, but are still digestible to a mass market; think about the trends that are surefire wins across the board, from Instagram to street style to magazine editorials (oversized blazers were all over the place last season, and now Zara can't get enough of them). Those are the ones fast-fashion retailers are going to cash in on. And despite how out-there some runways were this past New York Fashion Week, they know how to break even the wildest of looks down into bite-size pieces, style them in a way that works, and ultimately, sell them like crazy.
Ahead, we've rounded up 10 runway trends you're sure to see everywhere in just a matter of months. You can't say we didn't warn you...