From Clueless To Euphoria, Why Are We All So Obsessed With Onscreen Teen Style?

Look beyond the ‘90s and you’ll find that teen movie style has shaped fashion and culture in myriad ways. James Dean’s 1955 Rebel Without A Cause made the white tee and true blues a dynamite duo, while Vans’ popularity can be traced back to Sean Penn wearing a checkerboard pair in 1982’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High (another Heckerling triumph). Now, the ‘00s canon is getting its airtime, thanks to Gen Z reviving the decade’s trends through thrift flips on TikTok. With Bella Hadid and co. recycling low-slung jeans, cropped tank tops, fitted cardigans and kitsch hair accessories, we’re sure to see a new appreciation of gems like Freaky Friday, What A Girl Wants, A Cinderella Story, Crossroads and New York Minute (to name but a few – the ‘00s was a prolific time for the genre, so much so that parodies like Not Another Teen Movie came about, too). In the same way that millennials didn’t actually watch ‘90s-made teen movies in the ‘90s, Gen Z didn’t grow up on Amanda Bynes, the Olsen twins and Lindsay Lohan but, with hope, the throwback Instagram accounts will come soon enough, prompting us to pay homage to them as serious style contenders. The jury’s out on whether sarongs layered over low-rise jeans will return but if Instagram’s fondness for butterfly motifs, cargo trousers and chunky highlights is anything to go by, we’re already there.