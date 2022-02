Euphoria Brought Back A ’90s Headband I Love — & One I Love To Hate

While the hair comb hits on the huge Y2K vibe we're seeing play across hair trends right now, it doesn't tell the whole story. Further in the season, there's a much-more welcomed accessories trend introduced, also by Maddy, during the second episode: the classic '90s headband — this time, the soft, stretchy cotton kind. HBO recently posted a clip to TikTok with one fan commenting: "Maddie’s look here needed more screen time," and 10.4k liked in agreement. Her green bikini and side-tie coverup by Romé is good, but the wide black headband may be the most relatable accessory thus far in the season.