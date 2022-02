Euphoria Brought Back A ’90s Headband I Love — & One I Love To Hate

The comeback of the cloth or cotton headband also speaks to a larger trend taking place in our own homes, with the focus on ease, comfort, and simplicity over consistent heat styling. According to hairstylist Kindale Godbee , headbands allow some people to more easily style their natural hair. "What goes around comes around," she explains, speaking to the cyclical nature of beauty trends. "With hair, we are going back to our roots and embracing natural textures." Headbands or hair wraps are simply add-ons.