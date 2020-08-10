5 Zoom Hairstyles That Will Become Your WFH Staples

If your plan is to work from home for the foreseeable future, the advent of fall might not bring any major changes. You'll likely still be plugging away from your home office — be it your kitchen island or your couch — but come September, you'll probably have a busier schedule of back-to-back Zoom calls.
Since we know that video conferencing isn't going anywhere after Labor Day, the most functional use of your pre-fall-shopping budget is to grab some new hair accessories. Not only are they more affordable than anything that hangs in your closet, they're also much more practical: your silk scarf can be worn as a trendy bandana and double as a face covering, while the tortoiseshell claw clip you store next to your laptop can take your post-yoga hair from sweaty to polished chignon in 5 seconds flat. For a full gallery of inspiration of simple and chic hairstyles to refresh your fall style, scroll ahead.