This Popular '90s Trend Is Back In A Big Way

Christina Aguilera, the Olsen twins, Aaliyah, Sarah Jessica Parker, Justin Timberlake, Dionne from Clueless; all celebrities (real and fictional) known for spotting one particular trend in the '90s and early aughts. Bandanas styled over, around, and tied over the head were all the rage. Whether you're stoked or not, they're making an official comeback after appearing all over the runways this fashion month.
Granted, a new throwback trend doesn't come as much of a surprise considering the number of '90s and early 2000s nostalgia we've been experiencing in the fashion sphere these days — and yet, we can't say we saw this particular trend coming. But before you make grab at your $1 stack of paisley print bandanas, take note that the trend is getting a chic facelift. In place of actual bandanas are silk scarves putting just the right amount of a vintage vibe to the look. Some styling approaches are taking us further back in time. Rather than giving us flashbacks to the days of '90s pop-stars and boy bands, we've seen scarves tied under the chin rather than behind the head, reminding us of the feminine driving ensembles of the '50s and '60s. The returning styling piece just might be the perfect Halloween accessory to channel your inner Jackie O.
Click ahead to see how some of the runways are bringing this look back from the grave.