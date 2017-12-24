Twitter Is Celebrating These Iconic British Teen Movies

If you were to asked to name some iconic teen movies featuring a memorable squad of female leads, you'd probably pick films like Mean Girls, Clueless, The Craft, and Heathers. They're all brilliant and endlessly watchable, of course, and they're also all American.
So it's awesome to see Twitter user @ienjoysprite giving some love to female-led teen movies from the UK. "The holy trinity of iconic British teen girl movies," she tweeted earlier this week, sharing pictures of Wild Child, St Trinian's and Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging.
the holy trinity of iconic British teen girl movies: pic.twitter.com/GhncuSIy6Z— Frittata Jenkins (@ienjoysprite) December 20, 2017
Her tweet clearly struck a chord because it's now been retweeted more than 14,000 times and liked nearly 40,000 times. But because this is Twitter, @ienjoysprite has since had to defend her selections from a few critics. "fyi Mean Girls isn't on here bc it's not British xo," she said in a follow-up tweet, before adding: "guys the key word here is British the only other films i've seen quoted that could qualify are Chalet Girl and Bend It Like Beckham thank u and goodnight."
She also admitted she may have used "a poor choice of wording," and clarified her original tweet by saying: "ofc these films weren't "girls films" anyone can enjoy them!!!!"
So, how many of the "holy trinity" have you seen, and how many do you remember well? Here's a super-quick reminder. Released in 2007, St Trinian's was a reboot of a classic '50s and '60s British film franchise centered on the badass pupils of a fancy girls' boarding school. The cast included Gemma Arterton, Lily Cole, Lucy Punch, Russell Brand, and even Mischa Barton.
Meanwhile, 2008's Wild Child starred Emma Roberts as a rebellious Malibu teenager sent to a strict British boarding school to learn the supposed error of her ways. Juno Temple, Sophie Wu, and Alex Pettyfer co-starred in this one.
Finally, 2008's Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging revolved around 14-year-old Georgia (George Groome)'s quest to find a boyfriend while she organised her 15th birthday party. It was directed by Gurinder Chadha, who also made Bend It Like Beckham, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson co-starred.
If you're looking for some nostalgic movie viewing over the Christmas period, why not revisit the holy trinity?
