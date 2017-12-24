Twitter Is Celebrating These Iconic British Teen Movies

Her tweet clearly struck a chord because it's now been retweeted more than 14,000 times and liked nearly 40,000 times. But because this is Twitter, @ienjoysprite has since had to defend her selections from a few critics. "fyi Mean Girls isn't on here bc it's not British xo," she said in a follow-up tweet, before adding: "guys the key word here is British the only other films i've seen quoted that could qualify are Chalet Girl and Bend It Like Beckham thank u and goodnight."