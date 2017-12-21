The Biggest Successes Of Women In Film & Television In 2017

If there was one film or TV show that defined the year, surely it was The Handmaid’s Tale. It might have gone into production before Donald Trump won the White House (and was based on a book written more than three decades earlier) but Margaret Atwood’s feminist tale of a dystopian future in which democracy is eroded and women become a subservient class was, for many, too close for comfort. It quickly became one of the most talked-about shows on television and stormed the Emmys back in September, winning eight statuettes including one for Reed Morano for best director in a drama series, the first woman to win the category in 22 years (and only the third ever), as well as outstanding drama series, a category usually reserved for the stories of Don Drapers, Tony Sopranos and Walter Whites.