It's definitely okay to dislike something despite the hype, but forgive me for rolling my eyes when it's a man scoffing at a movie about a girl coming of age. Attempts to pick apart the Lady Bird hive mind instead come across as attempts to delegitimise the telling of a female experience, something that these last few months should tell you is sorely missing in Hollywood. Gleefully rushing to tear apart a popular, women-lead story simply because you're bothered by pop culture groupthink isn't a good look. Maybe, just maybe, not every story is meant for you.