Some Of The Best (And Most Idiotic) Reactions To The Doctor Who Announcement

Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 16, 2017
No the character is a man not a woman! as usual the BBC have to muddy the waters through political correctness that's what they do!— Clive Walton (@Clive_955I) July 16, 2017
I trust her companion will be a disabled transgender, asexual, Muslim, Afro Caribbean gay all rolled into one to keep the PC BBC happy— Sick of tolerance (@Do228BN2T) July 16, 2017
Sorry this is so called equality, women's rights, political correctness gone mad-Dr Who was written/created as a man! End of #jodiewhittaker— David Stephens (@davros_stephano) July 16, 2017
Your dad thinks Dr Who being a woman spoils the realism of someone travelling space & time in a phonebox fighting bins with plungers on them— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) July 16, 2017
boy if people are mad about the doctor who casting— me (@etdragonpunch) July 16, 2017
wait until they find out regular doctors can be women
Oh great a female Doctor Who. What next? Female real doctors? Female pilots? Female scientists? Female sisters and mothers? Female WOMEN?!— m@®|{ µø₽₽û§?️? (@markhoppus) July 16, 2017
What's the betting #DoctorWho is still addressed as Mrs Who when checking into hotels...— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 16, 2017
A female Doctor Who? What is next, nations and societies which do not systematically reduce women to second-class citizens across the world?— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) July 16, 2017
My daughter watching the #DoctorWho announcement. #doctor13 #DoctorWho13 pic.twitter.com/eX0w1rW4E9— ?️?Jenny Trout (@Jenny_Trout) July 16, 2017
My 8-year-old daughter pumped her fist and shouted "yes!" when the new @bbcdoctorwho was revealed.Think that tells you all you need to know.— David Owens (@asoundreaction) July 16, 2017
WE HAVE TAKEN YOUR GHOSTBUSTERS AND STAR WARS AND SUPERHEROES AND DOCTOR WHO NOTHING IS SACRED WE WILL DEFILE IT ALL WITH OUR WOMANLY HANDS— grace ✨ GOT spoilers (@andlivefromny) July 16, 2017
The doctor is a WOMAN! WOMAN! WE HAVE A FEMALE DOCTOR! YES! FINALLY! #doctor13 pic.twitter.com/DEESlXhM5n— dani. (@miasthermopolis) July 16, 2017
Wow. I don't even watch #DrWho & this made me choke up a little. I will def be tuning in #DoctorWho #Doctor13 #JodieWhittaker— carla joanne?? (@TheOneHeLuvs) July 16, 2017
I'll be able to buy my 5 year old niece Doctor Who merchandise where the woman is at the front. In charge. Not a companion. The Doctor. Fab.— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) July 16, 2017