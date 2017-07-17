Story from TV Shows

Some Of The Best (And Most Idiotic) Reactions To The Doctor Who Announcement

Natalie Gil
Yesterday, the BBC announced the appointment of Jodie Whittaker as the first ever female Doctor Who, which was exciting news for many of us so used to seeing men take centre stage on our screens.
Whittaker, who rose to fame in ITV's acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch, will be the 13th person to take on the role in the cult BBC1 show and the first woman in its 54-year, 800-episode history. "It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you're told you can and can't be," Whittaker said.
She also reassured fans to "not be scared" by her gender, reported the Radio Times. "Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that's exciting about change." She continued: "The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one."
But despite her game-changing achievement, there were, of course, people ready and waiting on social media to take her down, with many criticising the BBC for trying to appease the "PC brigade" and others even announcing they were boycotting the show. The times may be a-changin', but the trolls most certainly are not.
However, many others were ready and waiting to tackle the trolls with that most powerful of weapons: sarcasm.
Plenty of others were just plain overjoyed – with many, including young kids (girls especially), struggling to contain their emotion.
Even Nicola Sturgeon felt the news was momentous enough to address.
We'll be tuning in – and not just to anger the keyboard warriors, but because Whittaker is a truly great choice. Bravo, BBC.
