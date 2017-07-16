After 54 years and more than 800 episodes, Doctor Who has finally cast a woman in its lead role. In a minute-long trailer that premiered on BBC One after the men's singles final from Wimbledon, Jodie Whittaker was unveiled as the 13th Doctor.
Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/txHGz9tJEe— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 16, 2017
Whittaker, known for her roles in Black Mirror, St Trinian's, and Attack the Block, had been bookmakers' favourite to land the iconic role. She will make her first appearance as the Timelord this Christmas, when she takes over from departing Doctor Peter Capaldi.
Yorkshire-born Whittaker has recently been seen in ITV's acclaimed crime drama Broadchurch, whose creator Chris Chibnall is about to take over as Doctor Who's showrunner. Chibnall will surely have had a significant say in her historic casting, which ends a run of 12 male actors portraying the Doctor since the show began in 1964.
Advertisement
Queer as Folk creator Russell T. Davies, who oversaw Doctor Who's successful noughties reboot, is among those to have praised Whittaker's casting, calling it "brilliant."
Doctor Who also displayed a more modern approach earlier this year when it introduced its first ever openly gay companion, Bill Potts, played by Pearl Mackie. Mackie has also taken to Twitter to congratulate Whittaker today. Could she and Whittaker form a new, all-female power duo at the heart of Doctor Who? Let's hope so.
Advertisement