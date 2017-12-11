That's not to say that all these films have been totally ignored. Lady Bird has a Best Picture, Comedy or Musical nod, as does Saoirse Ronan, for Best Actress, and Gerwig received a nomination for Best Screenplay (the eighth woman ever to be recognised in that category). Mary J. Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mudbound, which also received a nomination for Best Original Song. But weighed against their relevance in the public conversation taking place around this year's crop of award-worthy films, these feel like token nominations.