But even if you look past merit, the lack of women in a category such as Best Director speaks to an unmoving, unchanging culture of male dominance in the halls of power in Hollywood. Despite the conversations that have been taking place over the last two months, since The New York Times broke its major exposé about the allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Harvey Weinstein, despite all the women who have shared their stories , and despite the litany of men who have been toppled from positions of influence, it wasn't enough to sway the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which chooses the nominees for the Golden Globes.