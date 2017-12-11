We Can't Get Over These Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises

It's awards season, which means it's the time of year when your friends inevitably start complaining about the fact that their favorite movies and shows didn't get more high-profile love. Or, maybe one of your own favorite pop culture pieces of 2017 didn't earn a nomination. Whatever the case is, the Golden Globes' 2018 nominations are no exception. Sure, there are plenty of movies like Coco and Get Out that were bound to make the cut — but that doesn't mean there aren't some snubs across the various categories. It's not just movies, either — there are plenty of TV show nominations and snubs that have fans riled up.
We've rounded up the most shocking snubs ahead, as well as the nominations that truly surprised us. Who would have thought, for instance, that The Boss Baby would be nominated for best animated film? Click through to see the shockers and snubs from the 2018 Golden Globe nominations, and let us know what you thought was snubbed in the comments.
