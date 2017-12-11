We Can't Get Over These Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises

It's awards season, which means it's the time of year when your friends inevitably start complaining about the fact that their favourite films and shows didn't get more high-profile love. Or, maybe one of your own favourite pop culture pieces of 2017 didn't earn a nomination. Whatever the case is, the Golden Globes' 2018 nominations are no exception. Sure, there are plenty of films like Coco and Get Out that were bound to make the cut — but that doesn't mean there aren't some snubs across the various categories. It's not just films, either — there are plenty of TV show nominations and snubs that have fans riled up.