Euphoria Is Back & It’s Still Peak Gen Z Yassification

Well, ‘yassification’ didn’t exist back in the pre-pandemic summer of 2019 when season one aired, which means that Euphoria’s MTV-on-acid, glam aesthetic feels like it was weirdly prescient of times to come. With the arrival of season two, it’s a reminder that the reason we love the show is the same reason we love the Yassify Bot – it is absurdist escapism to the max. A heavily over-filtered world where hedonism is the highest order and depressing, real-world news – and masks and pandemics – doesn’t exist. As well as sensitively exploring ennui in the suburbs, adrenaline-chasing, drug dependency, the widespread ills of technology, and 2022 nihilism (in the words of Rue: "The world’s coming to an end and I haven’t even graduated high school yet") – all legit issues that teenagers face today – it’s a transportive porthole to slip through. An entertaining sensory overload. And unlike Riverdale, Scream and Cruel Summer, the show feels overtly aimed at adults as much as its Gen Z audience.